Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 428.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 426.3 and closed at 428.7. The highest price recorded was 435.9, while the lowest was 424.85. The company's market capitalization stood at 168,644.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 506.85 and a low of 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 333,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta's share price has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at 431.90. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have gained 81.40%, reaching 431.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,342.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.56%
3 Months-4.65%
6 Months61.14%
YTD67.12%
1 Year81.4%
13 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.92Support 1425.67
Resistance 2442.08Support 2419.58
Resistance 3448.17Support 3414.42
13 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 478.0, 10.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 608.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3443
    Buy3333
    Hold5444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
13 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20454 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹428.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 435.9 & 424.85 yesterday to end at 432. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

