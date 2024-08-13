Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹426.3 and closed at ₹428.7. The highest price recorded was ₹435.9, while the lowest was ₹424.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹168,644.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹506.85 and a low of ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 333,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta's share price has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹431.90. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have gained 81.40%, reaching ₹431.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,342.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.56%
|3 Months
|-4.65%
|6 Months
|61.14%
|YTD
|67.12%
|1 Year
|81.4%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.92
|Support 1
|425.67
|Resistance 2
|442.08
|Support 2
|419.58
|Resistance 3
|448.17
|Support 3
|414.42
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹478.0, 10.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹608.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹435.9 & ₹424.85 yesterday to end at ₹432. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.