Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹519.95 and closed at ₹514.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹526.50 and a low of ₹516.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹200,803.5 crore, Vedanta's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹525.15 and a low of ₹243.70. The BSE volume for the day was 529,581 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|526.93
|Support 1
|516.33
|Resistance 2
|532.07
|Support 2
|510.87
|Resistance 3
|537.53
|Support 3
|505.73
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 0.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 84.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 529 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹526.5 & ₹516.05 yesterday to end at ₹522. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend