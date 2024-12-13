Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 514.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 522 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 519.95 and closed at 514.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 526.50 and a low of 516.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 200,803.5 crore, Vedanta's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of 525.15 and a low of 243.70. The BSE volume for the day was 529,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1526.93Support 1516.33
Resistance 2532.07Support 2510.87
Resistance 3537.53Support 3505.73
13 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 0.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
13 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11245 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 84.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 529 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹514.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 526.5 & 516.05 yesterday to end at 522. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

