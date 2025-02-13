Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 421.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.55 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 421.85 and closed slightly lower at 421.30. The stock reached a high of 426.50 and a low of 412.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 164,833.89 crore, Vedanta has seen a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 437,442 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:36:12 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹425.55, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹421.95

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 425.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 414.17 and 428.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 414.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 428.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:18:58 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at 424.80. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 63.60%, reaching 424.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months1.62%
6 Months6.28%
YTD2.55%
1 Year63.6%
13 Feb 2025, 08:46:35 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1428.62Support 1414.17
Resistance 2434.88Support 2405.98
Resistance 3443.07Support 3399.72
13 Feb 2025, 08:32:12 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 19.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
13 Feb 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8150 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 437 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03:40 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹421.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 426.50 & 412.20 yesterday to end at 421.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

