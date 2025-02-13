Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹421.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹421.30. The stock reached a high of ₹426.50 and a low of ₹412.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹164,833.89 crore, Vedanta has seen a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 437,442 shares.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹425.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹414.17 and ₹428.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹414.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 428.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at ₹424.80. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 63.60%, reaching ₹424.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|1.62%
|6 Months
|6.28%
|YTD
|2.55%
|1 Year
|63.6%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|428.62
|Support 1
|414.17
|Resistance 2
|434.88
|Support 2
|405.98
|Resistance 3
|443.07
|Support 3
|399.72
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 19.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 437 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹426.50 & ₹412.20 yesterday to end at ₹421.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend