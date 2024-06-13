Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 443.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at 447.75 and closed at 443.9. The high for the day was 453.45, while the low was 442.55. The market capitalization stood at 164780.51 cr. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 629037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18294 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 629 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹443.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 453.45 & 442.55 yesterday to end at 443.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

