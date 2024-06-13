Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at ₹447.75 and closed at ₹443.9. The high for the day was ₹453.45, while the low was ₹442.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹164780.51 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 629037 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 629 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹453.45 & ₹442.55 yesterday to end at ₹443.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.