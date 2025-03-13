Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹448.80 and closed at ₹444.80, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹449.95 and a low of ₹443.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹174,501.06 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75, with a trading volume of 80,388 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 30.43% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at ₹444.15, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.15%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An upward price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 449.02 and 444.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 444.57 and selling near hourly resistance 449.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.25
|Support 1
|442.9
|Resistance 2
|449.65
|Support 2
|440.95
|Resistance 3
|451.6
|Support 3
|438.55
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹449.95 & ₹443.35 yesterday to end at ₹446.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.