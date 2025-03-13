Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 444.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 448.80 and closed at 444.80, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 449.95 and a low of 443.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 174,501.06 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have seen a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75, with a trading volume of 80,388 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 30.43% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 30.43% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at 444.15, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.15%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An upward price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 449.02 and 444.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 444.57 and selling near hourly resistance 449.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1447.25Support 1442.9
Resistance 2449.65Support 2440.95
Resistance 3451.6Support 3438.55
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹444.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 449.95 & 443.35 yesterday to end at 446.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.