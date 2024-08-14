Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹433.6 and closed at ₹432. The stock reached a high of ₹434.05 and a low of ₹421.45. Vedanta's market capitalization stood at ₹165,013.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹506.85, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 306,578 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹478.0, 13.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹608.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹434.05 & ₹421.45 yesterday to end at ₹422.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.