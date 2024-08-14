Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 432 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 433.6 and closed at 432. The stock reached a high of 434.05 and a low of 421.45. Vedanta's market capitalization stood at 165,013.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 506.85, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 306,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 478.0, 13.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 608.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3443
    Buy3333
    Hold5444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20351 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹432 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 434.05 & 421.45 yesterday to end at 422.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

