Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹424 and closed slightly lower at ₹421.95. The stock reached a high of ₹431.75 and a low of ₹421.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹165,732.38 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its current standing in the market, as it remains below its 52-week high of ₹527 and above its low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume recorded was 581,622 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|430.58
|Support 1
|419.83
|Resistance 2
|436.57
|Support 2
|415.07
|Resistance 3
|441.33
|Support 3
|409.08
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 19.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 581 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹431.75 & ₹421.05 yesterday to end at ₹424.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend