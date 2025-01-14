Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹428.65 and closed at ₹431.90, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹428.65 and a low of ₹412.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹168,712.4 crore, the stock's performance continues to be watched closely, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹527 and low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 368,575 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹428.65 & ₹412.1 yesterday to end at ₹413.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend