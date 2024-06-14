Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 444.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 449, reached a high of 449.65, and a low of 439.05 before closing at 444.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 163,203.58 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 207.85 and 506.85. The BSE volume for the day was 491,073 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1447.15Support 1436.45
Resistance 2453.9Support 2432.5
Resistance 3457.85Support 3425.75
14 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 29.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold5443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1222
14 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17986 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹444.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 449.65 & 439.05 yesterday to end at 444.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

