Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹449, reached a high of ₹449.65, and a low of ₹439.05 before closing at ₹444.1 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹163,203.58 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹207.85 and ₹506.85. The BSE volume for the day was 491,073 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.15
|Support 1
|436.45
|Resistance 2
|453.9
|Support 2
|432.5
|Resistance 3
|457.85
|Support 3
|425.75
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 29.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹449.65 & ₹439.05 yesterday to end at ₹444.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.