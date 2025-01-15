Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹413.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹413.4. The stock reached a high of ₹433.6 and a low of ₹413.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹161,509.5 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its volatility in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹527, while the 52-week low is ₹249.75, with a trading volume of 265,134 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.17
|Support 1
|417.22
|Resistance 2
|446.33
|Support 2
|404.43
|Resistance 3
|459.12
|Support 3
|396.27
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 20.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹433.6 & ₹413.45 yesterday to end at ₹430.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend