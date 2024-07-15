Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 449.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 450.2 and closed at 447.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 454.3, while the low was 445.15. The market capitalization stood at 166773.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 365,810 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹453.15, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹449.45

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 453.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 444.67 and 453.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 444.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The Vedanta share price has dropped by 0.32% and is currently trading at 448.00. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have seen an impressive increase of 61.73% to 448.00. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.1%
3 Months11.18%
6 Months65.0%
YTD73.93%
1 Year61.73%
15 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.97Support 1444.67
Resistance 2458.83Support 2440.23
Resistance 3463.27Support 3435.37
15 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 5.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4334
    Buy3433
    Hold4453
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
15 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27122 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹447.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 454.3 & 445.15 yesterday to end at 449.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

