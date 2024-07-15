Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹450.2 and closed at ₹447.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹454.3, while the low was ₹445.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹166773.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 365,810 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹453.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹444.67 and ₹453.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹444.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The Vedanta share price has dropped by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹448.00. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have seen an impressive increase of 61.73% to ₹448.00. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.1%
|3 Months
|11.18%
|6 Months
|65.0%
|YTD
|73.93%
|1 Year
|61.73%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.97
|Support 1
|444.67
|Resistance 2
|458.83
|Support 2
|440.23
|Resistance 3
|463.27
|Support 3
|435.37
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 5.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹454.3 & ₹445.15 yesterday to end at ₹449.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.