Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

16 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 420.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.