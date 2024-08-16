Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 420.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 425.35 and closed at 422.7, experiencing a high of 428.5 and a low of 405.3. The company’s market capitalization stood at 163,979.29 crore. Vedanta's 52-week range has been between 506.85 and 207.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,287,653 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹426.15, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹420.05

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 426.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 407.43 and 430.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 407.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 430.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 1.31%, currently trading at 425.55. Over the past year, Vedanta's share price has surged by 79.57% to reach 425.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.8%
3 Months-11.36%
6 Months50.26%
YTD62.52%
1 Year79.57%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1430.73Support 1407.43
Resistance 2441.27Support 2394.67
Resistance 3454.03Support 3384.13
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 478.0, 13.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 608.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3343
    Buy3333
    Hold5544
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
16 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20148 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1287 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹422.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 428.5 & 405.3 yesterday to end at 420.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

