Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹425.35 and closed at ₹422.7, experiencing a high of ₹428.5 and a low of ₹405.3. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹163,979.29 crore. Vedanta's 52-week range has been between ₹506.85 and ₹207.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,287,653 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹426.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹407.43 and ₹430.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹407.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 430.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 1.31%, currently trading at ₹425.55. Over the past year, Vedanta's share price has surged by 79.57% to reach ₹425.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.8%
|3 Months
|-11.36%
|6 Months
|50.26%
|YTD
|62.52%
|1 Year
|79.57%
Key events on August 16: Amrit Udyan opens, Sisodia’s padayatra, Foxconn’s Karnataka meeting, ISRO's satellite launch, and more
https://www.livemint.com/news/top-events-on-august-16-isro-ssiv-d3-launch-mamata-banerjee-kolkata-protest-vedanta-hindustan-zinc-stake-sale-11723769860890.html
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|430.73
|Support 1
|407.43
|Resistance 2
|441.27
|Support 2
|394.67
|Resistance 3
|454.03
|Support 3
|384.13
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹478.0, 13.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹608.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1287 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹428.5 & ₹405.3 yesterday to end at ₹420.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.