Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 522 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 521.55 and closed slightly higher at 522. The stock reached a high of 521.65 and a low of 506.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 202,814.1 crore, Vedanta is performing well, maintaining a 52-week high of 526.5 and a low of 243.7. The BSE volume recorded was 915,586 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vedanta to consider fourth interim dividend issue on Monday — December 16

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/vedanta-to-consider-fourth-interim-dividend-issue-on-monday-december-16-11734264038362.html

16 Dec 2024, 09:06 AM IST Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vedanta, Lupin, RITES, Aurobindo Pharma, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ril-vedanta-lupin-rites-aurobindo-pharma-and-more-11734280858827.html

16 Dec 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vedanta share price in focus as company to consider fourth interim dividend for FY25 today

Stock in focus: Vedanta's board of directors is scheduled to make the decision at a meeting on Monday, December 16, 2024.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-shares-in-focus-as-stock-trades-ex-date-for-fourth-interim-dividend-in-fy25-11734314393054.html

16 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1524.37Support 1510.47
Resistance 2529.43Support 2501.63
Resistance 3538.27Support 3496.57
16 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 0.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
16 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11374 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 915 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹522 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 521.65 & 506.55 yesterday to end at 519.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

