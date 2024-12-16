Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹521.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹522. The stock reached a high of ₹521.65 and a low of ₹506.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹202,814.1 crore, Vedanta is performing well, maintaining a 52-week high of ₹526.5 and a low of ₹243.7. The BSE volume recorded was 915,586 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/vedanta-to-consider-fourth-interim-dividend-issue-on-monday-december-16-11734264038362.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ril-vedanta-lupin-rites-aurobindo-pharma-and-more-11734280858827.html
Stock in focus: Vedanta's board of directors is scheduled to make the decision at a meeting on Monday, December 16, 2024.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-shares-in-focus-as-stock-trades-ex-date-for-fourth-interim-dividend-in-fy25-11734314393054.html
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|524.37
|Support 1
|510.47
|Resistance 2
|529.43
|Support 2
|501.63
|Resistance 3
|538.27
|Support 3
|496.57
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 0.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 915 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹521.65 & ₹506.55 yesterday to end at ₹519.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend