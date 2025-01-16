Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 430.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 435.85 and closed at 430.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 442.35 and a low of 430.50 during the session. Vedanta's market capitalization stood at 169,922.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75, with a trading volume of 317,452 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:21:45 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 2.10%, currently trading at 444.35. Over the past year, Vedanta's stock has surged by 59.32%, reaching 444.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, now standing at 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.5%
3 Months-5.0%
6 Months-4.45%
YTD-2.07%
1 Year59.32%
16 Jan 2025, 08:50:50 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.48Support 1429.43
Resistance 2448.02Support 2423.92
Resistance 3453.53Support 3417.38
16 Jan 2025, 08:35:22 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 19.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
16 Jan 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8667 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:05:43 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹430.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 442.35 & 430.5 yesterday to end at 435.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

