Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹435.85 and closed at ₹430.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹442.35 and a low of ₹430.50 during the session. Vedanta's market capitalization stood at ₹169,922.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75, with a trading volume of 317,452 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 2.10%, currently trading at ₹444.35. Over the past year, Vedanta's stock has surged by 59.32%, reaching ₹444.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, now standing at 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.5%
|3 Months
|-5.0%
|6 Months
|-4.45%
|YTD
|-2.07%
|1 Year
|59.32%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.48
|Support 1
|429.43
|Resistance 2
|448.02
|Support 2
|423.92
|Resistance 3
|453.53
|Support 3
|417.38
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 19.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.35 & ₹430.5 yesterday to end at ₹435.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend