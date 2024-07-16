Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹452.65, reached a high of ₹462, and a low of ₹446.2 before closing at ₹449.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹170,465.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 505,995 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 2.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 505 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹462 & ₹446.2 yesterday to end at ₹459.4. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.