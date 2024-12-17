Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Decline Amid Market Downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Decline Amid Market Downturn

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 513.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 508.3 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 522.7 and closed at 519.7, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 527 and a low of 510.05. With a market capitalization of 200,452.1 crore, Vedanta's performance is notable within a 52-week range, having reached a high of 526.5 and a low of 243.7. The BSE volume for the day was 799,181 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:31:47 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹508.3, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹513.4

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 508.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 506.98 and 523.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 506.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 523.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:20:35 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.58%, currently trading at 510.40. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 99.63%, reaching 510.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.3%
3 Months16.79%
6 Months14.71%
YTD98.59%
1 Year99.63%
17 Dec 2024, 09:02:35 AM IST

17 Dec 2024, 08:50:19 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1523.93Support 1506.98
Resistance 2533.92Support 2500.02
Resistance 3540.88Support 3490.03
17 Dec 2024, 08:32:09 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 1.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11742 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹519.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 527 & 510.05 yesterday to end at 513.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

