Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Decline Amid Market Downturn

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹522.7 and closed at ₹519.7, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹527 and a low of ₹510.05. With a market capitalization of ₹200,452.1 crore, Vedanta's performance is notable within a 52-week range, having reached a high of ₹526.5 and a low of ₹243.7. The BSE volume for the day was 799,181 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹508.3, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹513.4
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹508.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹506.98 and ₹523.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹506.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 523.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.58%, currently trading at ₹510.40. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 99.63%, reaching ₹510.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.3%
|3 Months
|16.79%
|6 Months
|14.71%
|YTD
|98.59%
|1 Year
|99.63%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|523.93
|Support 1
|506.98
|Resistance 2
|533.92
|Support 2
|500.02
|Resistance 3
|540.88
|Support 3
|490.03
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 1.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11742 k
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹519.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹527 & ₹510.05 yesterday to end at ₹513.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend