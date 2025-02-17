Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹429.85 and closed at ₹424.25. The stock reached a high of ₹432 and a low of ₹408.80. With a market capitalization of ₹161,318.06 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 654,684 shares, indicating significant trading activity despite a slight decline in the closing price.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|427.55
|Support 1
|404.0
|Resistance 2
|441.55
|Support 2
|394.45
|Resistance 3
|451.1
|Support 3
|380.45
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 22.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 654 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹432 & ₹408.80 yesterday to end at ₹412.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend