Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 424.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 429.85 and closed at 424.25. The stock reached a high of 432 and a low of 408.80. With a market capitalization of 161,318.06 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 654,684 shares, indicating significant trading activity despite a slight decline in the closing price.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1427.55Support 1404.0
Resistance 2441.55Support 2394.45
Resistance 3451.1Support 3380.45
17 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 22.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
17 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8438 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 654 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹424.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 432 & 408.80 yesterday to end at 412.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

