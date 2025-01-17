Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹440.7 and closed at ₹435.2, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹452.6 and a low of ₹438.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹175,712.10 crore, Vedanta's performance remains within the context of its 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 195,669 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.6 & ₹438.05 yesterday to end at ₹449.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.