Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 435.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 440.7 and closed at 435.2, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 452.6 and a low of 438.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 175,712.10 crore, Vedanta's performance remains within the context of its 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 195,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8269 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹435.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 452.6 & 438.05 yesterday to end at 449.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

