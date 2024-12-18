Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Decline Amid Market Uncertainty

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹514.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹513.40. The stock reached a high of ₹515.35 and a low of ₹499.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹196,450.5 crore, Vedanta's performance reflected a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 423,260 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.9%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock experienced a low of ₹498.65 and reached a high of ₹507.75. This reflects the stock's fluctuation within the trading session, showcasing a range of ₹9.10 between its highest and lowest points for the day.
Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -71.66% lower than yesterday
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 71.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹499.9, reflecting a decline of 0.64%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta reached a high of 504.7 and a low of 499.65 in the last trading hour. During this period, the stock breached several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|504.28
|Support 1
|499.23
|Resistance 2
|507.02
|Support 2
|496.92
|Resistance 3
|509.33
|Support 3
|494.18
Vedanta Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|510.59
|10 Days
|492.31
|20 Days
|468.92
|50 Days
|472.56
|100 Days
|462.17
|300 Days
|422.12
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹501.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹503.1
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹501.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹496.57 and ₹512.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹496.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 512.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -65.84% lower than yesterday
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 65.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹501.1, reflecting a decline of 0.4%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta reached a high of 506.75 and a low of 503.8 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 503.08 and 501.37, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.37
|Support 1
|503.42
|Resistance 2
|508.03
|Support 2
|502.13
|Resistance 3
|509.32
|Support 3
|500.47
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹505, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹503.1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹505 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹496.57 and ₹512.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹496.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 512.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.21%, reaching ₹504.15, amid mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, and NMDC are experiencing declines, National Aluminium Company is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|489.85
|-0.85
|-0.17
|807.0
|285.0
|206977.25
|Vedanta
|504.15
|1.05
|0.21
|527.0
|249.3
|187061.69
|Hindalco Industries
|634.6
|-3.9
|-0.61
|772.0
|496.8
|141956.19
|NMDC
|226.7
|-0.8
|-0.35
|286.35
|179.75
|66436.83
|National Aluminium Company
|227.0
|0.45
|0.2
|263.1
|102.23
|41691.73
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 3.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.99% lower than yesterday
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 39.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹505.9, reflecting a decline of 0.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 507.75 & a low of 503.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|507.13
|Support 1
|503.08
|Resistance 2
|509.47
|Support 2
|501.37
|Resistance 3
|511.18
|Support 3
|499.03
Vedanta Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.58%, reaching ₹506, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. While Hindustan Zinc experienced a decline, other peers like Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex changed slightly, with Nifty up by 0.04% and Sensex down by 0.04%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|490.0
|-0.7
|-0.14
|807.0
|285.0
|207040.63
|Vedanta
|506.0
|2.9
|0.58
|527.0
|249.3
|187748.12
|Hindalco Industries
|639.2
|0.7
|0.11
|772.0
|496.8
|142985.18
|NMDC
|227.95
|0.45
|0.2
|286.35
|179.75
|66803.16
|National Aluminium Company
|228.15
|1.6
|0.71
|263.1
|102.23
|41902.94
Vedanta Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%
Vedanta Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Vedanta indicates the potential for favorable price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹506.6, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹503.1
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹506.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹496.57 and ₹512.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹496.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 512.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹505.75. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have seen a remarkable gain of 93.02%, reaching ₹505.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|15.19%
|6 Months
|11.25%
|YTD
|94.62%
|1 Year
|93.02%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.22
|Support 1
|496.57
|Resistance 2
|521.43
|Support 2
|490.13
|Resistance 3
|527.87
|Support 3
|480.92
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 3.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11694 k
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 423 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹513.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹515.35 & ₹499.5 yesterday to end at ₹503.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend