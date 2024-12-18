Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Decline Amid Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 503.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 501.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 514.45 and closed slightly lower at 513.40. The stock reached a high of 515.35 and a low of 499.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 196,450.5 crore, Vedanta's performance reflected a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.30. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 423,260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:10 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.9%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock experienced a low of 498.65 and reached a high of 507.75. This reflects the stock's fluctuation within the trading session, showcasing a range of 9.10 between its highest and lowest points for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -71.66% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 71.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 499.9, reflecting a decline of 0.64%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:41 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta reached a high of 504.7 and a low of 499.65 in the last trading hour. During this period, the stock breached several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1504.28Support 1499.23
Resistance 2507.02Support 2496.92
Resistance 3509.33Support 3494.18
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days510.59
10 Days492.31
20 Days468.92
50 Days472.56
100 Days462.17
300 Days422.12
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹501.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹503.1

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 501.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 496.57 and 512.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 496.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 512.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -65.84% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 65.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 501.1, reflecting a decline of 0.4%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta reached a high of 506.75 and a low of 503.8 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 503.08 and 501.37, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.37Support 1503.42
Resistance 2508.03Support 2502.13
Resistance 3509.32Support 3500.47
18 Dec 2024, 11:28 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹505, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹503.1

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 505 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 496.57 and 512.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 496.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 512.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.21%, reaching 504.15, amid mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, and NMDC are experiencing declines, National Aluminium Company is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc489.85-0.85-0.17807.0285.0206977.25
Vedanta504.151.050.21527.0249.3187061.69
Hindalco Industries634.6-3.9-0.61772.0496.8141956.19
NMDC226.7-0.8-0.35286.35179.7566436.83
National Aluminium Company227.00.450.2263.1102.2341691.73
18 Dec 2024, 11:06 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 3.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:51 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.99% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 39.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 505.9, reflecting a decline of 0.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 507.75 & a low of 503.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1507.13Support 1503.08
Resistance 2509.47Support 2501.37
Resistance 3511.18Support 3499.03
18 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.58%, reaching 506, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. While Hindustan Zinc experienced a decline, other peers like Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex changed slightly, with Nifty up by 0.04% and Sensex down by 0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc490.0-0.7-0.14807.0285.0207040.63
Vedanta506.02.90.58527.0249.3187748.12
Hindalco Industries639.20.70.11772.0496.8142985.18
NMDC227.950.450.2286.35179.7566803.16
National Aluminium Company228.151.60.71263.1102.2341902.94
18 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%

Vedanta Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Vedanta indicates the potential for favorable price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:38 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹506.6, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹503.1

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 506.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 496.57 and 512.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 496.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 512.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at 505.75. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have seen a remarkable gain of 93.02%, reaching 505.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months15.19%
6 Months11.25%
YTD94.62%
1 Year93.02%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.22Support 1496.57
Resistance 2521.43Support 2490.13
Resistance 3527.87Support 3480.92
18 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 3.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11694 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 423 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹513.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 515.35 & 499.5 yesterday to end at 503.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

