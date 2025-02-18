Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at ₹412.95, indicating stability. The day's high reached ₹415.80, while the low was ₹401.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹162,216.55 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was recorded at 381,439 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.04% today, currently trading at ₹415.25. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 55.60%, reaching ₹415.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.74%
|3 Months
|-5.59%
|6 Months
|-6.23%
|YTD
|-6.59%
|1 Year
|55.6%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|420.03
|Support 1
|405.53
|Resistance 2
|425.22
|Support 2
|396.22
|Resistance 3
|434.53
|Support 3
|391.03
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 21.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8548 k
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹412.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹415.80 & ₹401.25 yesterday to end at ₹415.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend