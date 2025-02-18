Explore
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 412.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at 412.95, indicating stability. The day's high reached 415.80, while the low was 401.25. The market capitalization stood at 162,216.55 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was recorded at 381,439 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21:04 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.04% today, currently trading at 415.25. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 55.60%, reaching 415.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.74%
3 Months-5.59%
6 Months-6.23%
YTD-6.59%
1 Year55.6%
18 Feb 2025, 09:03:07 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: SBI Cards, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, GMR Airports, Cyient DLM, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-sbi-cards-bharti-airtel-vedanta-gmr-airports-cyient-dlm-and-more-11739814843669.html

18 Feb 2025, 08:48:45 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1420.03Support 1405.53
Resistance 2425.22Support 2396.22
Resistance 3434.53Support 3391.03
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:45 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 21.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
18 Feb 2025, 08:19:11 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8548 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 381 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:02:53 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹412.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 415.80 & 401.25 yesterday to end at 415.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

