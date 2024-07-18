Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sinks on Market Downturn

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹468.65, reached a high of ₹470.5, and a low of ₹453.6 before closing at ₹459.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹169,093.05 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 954,468 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹451.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹455.7
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹451.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.22 and ₹464.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹454.25. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 60.47% to ₹454.25, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
|8.84%
|6 Months
|66.73%
|YTD
|76.17%
|1 Year
|60.47%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.17
|Support 1
|450.22
|Resistance 2
|472.83
|Support 2
|444.93
|Resistance 3
|478.12
|Support 3
|436.27
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 3.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27883 k
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 954 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹459.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹470.5 & ₹453.6 yesterday to end at ₹455.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.