Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sinks on Market Downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sinks on Market Downturn

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 455.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last trading day opened at 468.65, reached a high of 470.5, and a low of 453.6 before closing at 459.4. The market capitalization stood at 169,093.05 crores. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 954,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32:50 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹451.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹455.7

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 451.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 450.22 and 464.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 450.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19:05 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.32% and is currently trading at 454.25. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 60.47% to 454.25, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.18%
3 Months8.84%
6 Months66.73%
YTD76.17%
1 Year60.47%
18 Jul 2024, 09:03:34 AM IST

Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, and Vedanta are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 18

18 Jul 2024, 08:49:20 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.17Support 1450.22
Resistance 2472.83Support 2444.93
Resistance 3478.12Support 3436.27
18 Jul 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 3.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy3333
    Hold4453
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
18 Jul 2024, 08:20:21 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27883 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 954 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02:12 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹459.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 470.5 & 453.6 yesterday to end at 455.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

