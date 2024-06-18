LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Trade

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 447.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.