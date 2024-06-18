Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹440.25, reached a high of ₹451.7, and a low of ₹440.25 before closing at ₹439.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹165,893.64 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹506.85 and the low was at ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,046,546 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's stock price rose by 0.76% to reach ₹450.5, outperforming its peers. While Hindustan Zinc and National Aluminium Company experienced a decline, Hindalco Industries and NMDC saw an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance reflected a 0.33% increase in the Nifty index and a 0.44% rise in the Sensex index.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|655.0
|-7.0
|-1.06
|807.0
|285.0
|276758.39
|Vedanta
|450.5
|3.4
|0.76
|506.85
|207.85
|167155.19
|Hindalco Industries
|686.0
|2.6
|0.38
|714.85
|407.3
|153454.06
|NMDC
|268.9
|1.4
|0.52
|286.35
|103.85
|78803.99
|National Aluminium Company
|190.35
|-1.55
|-0.81
|206.3
|80.7
|34960.44
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Vedanta indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future. It is advisable for traders to maintain their long positions.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹452.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹441.1 and ₹453.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹441.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹450.70. Over the past year, Vedanta's share price has surged by 59.12% to ₹450.70, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.83%
|3 Months
|59.3%
|6 Months
|74.03%
|YTD
|73.12%
|1 Year
|59.12%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.0
|Support 1
|441.1
|Resistance 2
|458.4
|Support 2
|434.6
|Resistance 3
|464.9
|Support 3
|429.2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 30.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1046 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹451.7 & ₹440.25 yesterday to end at ₹439.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend