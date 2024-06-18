Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 447.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 440.25, reached a high of 451.7, and a low of 440.25 before closing at 439.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 165,893.64 crore. The 52-week high was at 506.85 and the low was at 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,046,546 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's stock price rose by 0.76% to reach 450.5, outperforming its peers. While Hindustan Zinc and National Aluminium Company experienced a decline, Hindalco Industries and NMDC saw an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance reflected a 0.33% increase in the Nifty index and a 0.44% rise in the Sensex index.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc655.0-7.0-1.06807.0285.0276758.39
Vedanta450.53.40.76506.85207.85167155.19
Hindalco Industries686.02.60.38714.85407.3153454.06
NMDC268.91.40.52286.35103.8578803.99
National Aluminium Company190.35-1.55-0.81206.380.734960.44
18 Jun 2024, 09:47 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.18%; Futures open interest increased by 40.04%

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Vedanta indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future. It is advisable for traders to maintain their long positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹452.9, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹447.1

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 452.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 441.1 and 453.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 441.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 450.70. Over the past year, Vedanta's share price has surged by 59.12% to 450.70, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.83%
3 Months59.3%
6 Months74.03%
YTD73.12%
1 Year59.12%
18 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.0Support 1441.1
Resistance 2458.4Support 2434.6
Resistance 3464.9Support 3429.2
18 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 30.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold5443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1222
18 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17763 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1046 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹439.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 451.7 & 440.25 yesterday to end at 439.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

