Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta closed today at 459.85, up 2.93% from yesterday's 446.75


Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta closed today at ₹459.85, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹446.75

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 446.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Highlights Premium
Vedanta Share Price Highlights

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 443.35 and closed slightly lower at 442.95. The highest price reached during the day was 451, while the lowest was 443.20. The company's market capitalization stood at 174,696.58 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75, with a trading volume of 325,985 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:34 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Shareholding information

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta has a 7.16% MF holding & 12.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in to 7.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.45% in to 12.02% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31:37 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Vedanta has a ROE of 29.56% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 13.73% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 40.00% & 46.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:01:46 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Financial performance

Vedanta has delivered a EPS degrowth of -3.84% & a revenue growth of 17.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1480220.00 cr which is 2.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 12.08% for revenue & 150.48% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:33:46 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 9.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.001
18 Mar 2025, 06:02:18 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.93%, reaching 459.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc436.61.30.3807.0289.5184477.43
Vedanta459.8513.12.93527.0261.8179819.19
Hindalco Industries697.716.92.48772.0516.5156789.0
Nmdc66.851.892.9195.4559.758773.3
National Aluminium Company188.83.852.08263.1135.134675.61
18 Mar 2025, 05:34:20 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock today reached a low of 449.10 and peaked at 460.85. This range reflects the stock's volatility, indicating a potential interest from investors as it fluctuates within these price points during the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51:50 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed today at ₹459.85, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹446.75

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price closed the day at 459.85 - a 2.93% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 464.27 , 468.43 , 476.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 452.52 , 444.93 , 440.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:47 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 59.97% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has surged by 59.97% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 459.85, reflecting an increase of 2.93%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement alongside high volume, it could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34:16 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:16:12 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹460.25, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹446.75

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 460.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 458.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58:47 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days442.52
10 Days429.54
20 Days424.86
50 Days433.69
100 Days450.39
300 Days454.37
18 Mar 2025, 02:58:10 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:49:41 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 55.93% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 55.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 459.10, reflecting a rise of 2.76%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend paired with high volume may signal potential further declines.

18 Mar 2025, 02:37:16 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 458.2 and 455.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 455.6 and selling near hourly resistance 458.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1459.4Support 1456.95
Resistance 2460.4Support 2455.5
Resistance 3461.85Support 3454.5
18 Mar 2025, 02:10:32 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:04:29 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹457.90, up 2.50% from yesterday's ₹446.75

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of 450.8 & second resistance of 454.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 458.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50:58 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 61.33% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 61.33% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 457.15, reflecting a rise of 2.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34:06 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 457.78 and 455.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 455.18 and selling near hourly resistance 457.78 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.2Support 1455.6
Resistance 2459.4Support 2454.2
Resistance 3460.8Support 3453.0
18 Mar 2025, 01:00:47 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock experienced a low of 449.10 and reached a high of 460.85. This range indicates some volatility throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance and investor sentiment in the market.

18 Mar 2025, 12:46:21 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 57.19% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has increased by 57.19% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching 455.95, reflecting a rise of 2.06%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price shift accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:33:00 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 460.5 and 454.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 454.95 and selling near hourly resistance 460.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.78Support 1455.18
Resistance 2459.37Support 2454.17
Resistance 3460.38Support 3452.58
18 Mar 2025, 12:25:16 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:21:07 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:14:44 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹456.20, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹446.75

Vedanta Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of 450.8 & second resistance of 454.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 458.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:50:47 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 57.93% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 57.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 456.80, reflecting a rise of 2.25%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

18 Mar 2025, 11:41:02 AM IST

Vedanta share price jumps 3% after THIS letter by Chairman Anil Agarwal

Vedanta share price rallied after chairman Anil Agarwal said that each of the four newly-demerged companies has the potential to grow into a $100 billion company.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-share-price-jumps-3-after-this-letter-by-chairman-anil-agarwal-11742277339631.html

18 Mar 2025, 11:33:01 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 461.87 and 452.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 452.87 and selling near hourly resistance 461.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.5Support 1454.95
Resistance 2463.45Support 2452.35
Resistance 3466.05Support 3449.4
18 Mar 2025, 11:20:51 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹457, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹446.75

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of 450.8 & second resistance of 454.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 458.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10:46 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.23% today, reaching 456.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.14%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc437.752.450.56807.0289.5184963.34
Vedanta456.79.952.23527.0261.8178587.42
Hindalco Industries695.014.22.09772.0516.5156182.24
Nmdc66.351.392.1495.4559.758333.71
National Aluminium Company188.353.41.84263.1135.134592.96
18 Mar 2025, 11:01:38 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:45:43 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.05% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has increased by 10.05% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 458.05, reflecting a rise of 2.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36:13 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 459.0 & a low of 450.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.87Support 1452.87
Resistance 2464.93Support 2446.93
Resistance 3470.87Support 3443.87
18 Mar 2025, 10:12:10 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52:54 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 1.47% today, reaching 453.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.82% and 0.81%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc438.12.80.64807.0289.5185111.22
Vedanta453.36.551.47527.0261.8177257.89
Hindalco Industries695.7514.952.2772.0516.5156350.79
Nmdc66.131.171.895.4559.758140.29
National Aluminium Company189.254.32.32263.1135.134758.25
18 Mar 2025, 09:35:16 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹452.20, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹446.75

Vedanta Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of 450.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 454.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 454.8 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17:43 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 0.94%, currently trading at 450.95. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 68.60%, reaching 450.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months0.15%
YTD0.56%
1 Year68.6%
18 Mar 2025, 09:02:35 AM IST

Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, HUL, LIC, Tata Motors among shares to remain in focus today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-indusind-bank-vedanta-hul-lic-tata-motors-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742260579118.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1450.8Support 1443.0
Resistance 2454.8Support 2439.2
Resistance 3458.6Support 3435.2
18 Mar 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9824 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 325 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:32 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹442.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 451 & 443.20 yesterday to end at 446.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

