Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta closed today at 459.85, up 2.93% from yesterday's 446.75

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹443.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹442.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹451, while the lowest was ₹443.20. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹174,696.58 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75, with a trading volume of 325,985 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta has a 7.16% MF holding & 12.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in to 7.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.45% in to 12.02% in quarter.
Vedanta has a ROE of 29.56% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 13.73% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 40.00% & 46.00% respectively.
Vedanta has delivered a EPS degrowth of -3.84% & a revenue growth of 17.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1480220.00 cr which is 2.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 12.08% for revenue & 150.48% in profit for the quarter 4.
Vedanta Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 9.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.93%, reaching ₹459.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|436.6
|1.3
|0.3
|807.0
|289.5
|184477.43
|Vedanta
|459.85
|13.1
|2.93
|527.0
|261.8
|179819.19
|Hindalco Industries
|697.7
|16.9
|2.48
|772.0
|516.5
|156789.0
|Nmdc
|66.85
|1.89
|2.91
|95.45
|59.7
|58773.3
|National Aluminium Company
|188.8
|3.85
|2.08
|263.1
|135.1
|34675.61
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock today reached a low of ₹449.10 and peaked at ₹460.85. This range reflects the stock's volatility, indicating a potential interest from investors as it fluctuates within these price points during the trading session.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price closed the day at ₹459.85 - a 2.93% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 464.27 , 468.43 , 476.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 452.52 , 444.93 , 440.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has surged by 59.97% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹459.85, reflecting an increase of 2.93%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement alongside high volume, it could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹460.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹458.6. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.52
|10 Days
|429.54
|20 Days
|424.86
|50 Days
|433.69
|100 Days
|450.39
|300 Days
|454.37
Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 55.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹459.10, reflecting a rise of 2.76%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend paired with high volume may signal potential further declines.
Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 458.2 and 455.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 455.6 and selling near hourly resistance 458.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|459.4
|Support 1
|456.95
|Resistance 2
|460.4
|Support 2
|455.5
|Resistance 3
|461.85
|Support 3
|454.5
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of ₹450.8 & second resistance of ₹454.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹458.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹458.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 61.33% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹457.15, reflecting a rise of 2.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 457.78 and 455.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 455.18 and selling near hourly resistance 457.78 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.2
|Support 1
|455.6
|Resistance 2
|459.4
|Support 2
|454.2
|Resistance 3
|460.8
|Support 3
|453.0
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock experienced a low of ₹449.10 and reached a high of ₹460.85. This range indicates some volatility throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance and investor sentiment in the market.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has increased by 57.19% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching ₹455.95, reflecting a rise of 2.06%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price shift accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend. Conversely, a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 460.5 and 454.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 454.95 and selling near hourly resistance 460.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.78
|Support 1
|455.18
|Resistance 2
|459.37
|Support 2
|454.17
|Resistance 3
|460.38
|Support 3
|452.58
Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.52
|10 Days
|429.54
|20 Days
|424.86
|50 Days
|433.69
|100 Days
|450.39
|300 Days
|454.37
Vedanta Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of ₹450.8 & second resistance of ₹454.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹458.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹458.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 57.93% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹456.80, reflecting a rise of 2.25%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Vedanta share price rallied after chairman Anil Agarwal said that each of the four newly-demerged companies has the potential to grow into a $100 billion company.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-share-price-jumps-3-after-this-letter-by-chairman-anil-agarwal-11742277339631.html
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 461.87 and 452.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 452.87 and selling near hourly resistance 461.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.5
|Support 1
|454.95
|Resistance 2
|463.45
|Support 2
|452.35
|Resistance 3
|466.05
|Support 3
|449.4
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of ₹450.8 & second resistance of ₹454.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹458.6. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹458.6 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.23% today, reaching ₹456.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.14%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|437.75
|2.45
|0.56
|807.0
|289.5
|184963.34
|Vedanta
|456.7
|9.95
|2.23
|527.0
|261.8
|178587.42
|Hindalco Industries
|695.0
|14.2
|2.09
|772.0
|516.5
|156182.24
|Nmdc
|66.35
|1.39
|2.14
|95.45
|59.7
|58333.71
|National Aluminium Company
|188.35
|3.4
|1.84
|263.1
|135.1
|34592.96
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has increased by 10.05% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹458.05, reflecting a rise of 2.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 459.0 & a low of 450.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.87
|Support 1
|452.87
|Resistance 2
|464.93
|Support 2
|446.93
|Resistance 3
|470.87
|Support 3
|443.87
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 1.47% today, reaching ₹453.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.82% and 0.81%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|438.1
|2.8
|0.64
|807.0
|289.5
|185111.22
|Vedanta
|453.3
|6.55
|1.47
|527.0
|261.8
|177257.89
|Hindalco Industries
|695.75
|14.95
|2.2
|772.0
|516.5
|156350.79
|Nmdc
|66.13
|1.17
|1.8
|95.45
|59.7
|58140.29
|National Aluminium Company
|189.25
|4.3
|2.32
|263.1
|135.1
|34758.25
Vedanta Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of ₹450.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹454.8. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹454.8 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 0.94%, currently trading at ₹450.95. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 68.60%, reaching ₹450.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|0.15%
|YTD
|0.56%
|1 Year
|68.6%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-indusind-bank-vedanta-hul-lic-tata-motors-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742260579118.html
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|450.8
|Support 1
|443.0
|Resistance 2
|454.8
|Support 2
|439.2
|Resistance 3
|458.6
|Support 3
|435.2
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 325 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹451 & ₹443.20 yesterday to end at ₹446.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.