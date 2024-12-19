Explore
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:38:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.95 -1.16%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.90 -1.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.85 0.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.90 -1.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 496.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 503.15 and closed slightly lower at 503.10. The stock reached a high of 507.75 and a low of 495.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 193,932.4 crore, Vedanta has a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 227,598 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:44:20 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Vedanta Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30:55 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹482.2, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹496.65

Vedanta Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has broken the first support of 491.58 & second support of 487.12 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 478.98. If the stock price breaks the final support of 478.98 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:20:27 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 3.40%, currently trading at 479.75. However, over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 89.53%, reaching 479.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, now standing at 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.42%
3 Months14.63%
6 Months10.77%
YTD92.13%
1 Year89.53%
19 Dec 2024, 09:02:04 AM IST

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal hails Donald Trump's 'one billion dollars or more' job creation proposal

https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/vedantas-anil-agarwal-hails-donald-trumps-one-billion-dollars-or-more-job-creation-proposal-11734518641346.html

19 Dec 2024, 08:49:47 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1504.18Support 1491.58
Resistance 2512.32Support 2487.12
Resistance 3516.78Support 3478.98
19 Dec 2024, 08:34:20 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 4.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:21:17 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11713 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05:41 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹503.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 507.75 & 495.55 yesterday to end at 496.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

