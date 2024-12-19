Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹503.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹503.10. The stock reached a high of ₹507.75 and a low of ₹495.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹193,932.4 crore, Vedanta has a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 227,598 shares for the day.
Vedanta Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Vedanta Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has broken the first support of ₹491.58 & second support of ₹487.12 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹478.98. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹478.98 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 3.40%, currently trading at ₹479.75. However, over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 89.53%, reaching ₹479.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 12.98%, now standing at 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.42%
|3 Months
|14.63%
|6 Months
|10.77%
|YTD
|92.13%
|1 Year
|89.53%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|504.18
|Support 1
|491.58
|Resistance 2
|512.32
|Support 2
|487.12
|Resistance 3
|516.78
|Support 3
|478.98
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 4.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.75 & ₹495.55 yesterday to end at ₹496.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend