Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹460, reached a high of ₹460 and a low of ₹448, and closed at ₹455.7 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹167516.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹506.85, while the low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume was 768106 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 4.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹460 & ₹448 yesterday to end at ₹451.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.