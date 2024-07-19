Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 455.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 460, reached a high of 460 and a low of 448, and closed at 455.7 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 167516.04 crore. The 52-week high was 506.85, while the low was 207.85. The BSE volume was 768106 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 4.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4434
    Buy3333
    Hold4453
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
19 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28397 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹455.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 460 & 448 yesterday to end at 451.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

