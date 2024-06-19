Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Gains in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Gains in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 452.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 449.05, closed at 447.1, with a high of 454.55 and a low of 447.6. The market capitalization stood at 167878.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 506.85 and the low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 647,643 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:58:39 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price rose by 0.43% to reach 454.4, outperforming its peers. While Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company saw declines, Hindustan Zinc and NMDC experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc655.49.751.51807.0285.0276927.41
Vedanta454.41.950.43506.85207.85168602.26
Hindalco Industries674.25-4.05-0.6714.85407.3150825.66
NMDC266.00.20.08286.35103.8577954.12
National Aluminium Company186.6-1.65-0.88206.380.734271.7
19 Jun 2024, 09:47:35 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 8.49%

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:32:55 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹452.8, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹452.45

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 452.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 448.3 and 455.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 448.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 455.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22:03 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 454.70. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 61.22% to 454.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.85%
3 Months58.02%
6 Months72.57%
YTD74.94%
1 Year61.22%
19 Jun 2024, 09:01:03 AM IST

Vedanta share price rises 76% year-to-date: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock post strong gains?

Stock Market Today: Vedanta share price has risen 76% year-to-date . The same has been helped by rising base metal prices and demerger expectations: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-share-price-rises-76-year-to-date-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-post-strong-gains-11718699595958.html

19 Jun 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1455.5Support 1448.3
Resistance 2458.75Support 2444.35
Resistance 3462.7Support 3441.1
19 Jun 2024, 08:33:22 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 31.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold5443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1222
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17989 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 647 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05:51 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹447.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 454.55 & 447.6 yesterday to end at 447.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

