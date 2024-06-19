Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Gains in Today's Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹449.05, closed at ₹447.1, with a high of ₹454.55 and a low of ₹447.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹167878.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹506.85 and the low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 647,643 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price rose by 0.43% to reach ₹454.4, outperforming its peers. While Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company saw declines, Hindustan Zinc and NMDC experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|655.4
|9.75
|1.51
|807.0
|285.0
|276927.41
|Vedanta
|454.4
|1.95
|0.43
|506.85
|207.85
|168602.26
|Hindalco Industries
|674.25
|-4.05
|-0.6
|714.85
|407.3
|150825.66
|NMDC
|266.0
|0.2
|0.08
|286.35
|103.85
|77954.12
|National Aluminium Company
|186.6
|-1.65
|-0.88
|206.3
|80.7
|34271.7
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 8.49%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Vedanta indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹452.8, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹452.45
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹452.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹448.3 and ₹455.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹448.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 455.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹454.70. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 61.22% to ₹454.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.85%
|3 Months
|58.02%
|6 Months
|72.57%
|YTD
|74.94%
|1 Year
|61.22%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|455.5
|Support 1
|448.3
|Resistance 2
|458.75
|Support 2
|444.35
|Resistance 3
|462.7
|Support 3
|441.1
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 31.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17989 k
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 647 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹447.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹454.55 & ₹447.6 yesterday to end at ₹447.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend