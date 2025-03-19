Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta closed today at 460.20, up 0.08% from yesterday's 459.85

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹450.60 and closed lower at ₹446.75. The stock reached a high of ₹460.85 and a low of ₹449.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹179,819.19 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a significant range, considering its 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹261.80. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 259,358 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta has a 7.16% MF holding & 12.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in to 7.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.45% in to 12.02% in quarter.
Vedanta has a ROE of 29.56% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 13.73% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 40.00% & 46.00% respectively.
Vedanta has delivered a EPS degrowth of -3.84% & a revenue growth of 17.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1480220.00 cr which is 2.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 12.08% for revenue & 150.48% in profit for the quarter 4.
Vedanta Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 9.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.08%, reaching ₹460.20, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While National Aluminium Company shares are declining, others like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, and NMDC are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|454.2
|17.6
|4.03
|807.0
|289.5
|191913.99
|Vedanta
|460.2
|0.35
|0.08
|527.0
|261.8
|179956.05
|Hindalco Industries
|697.8
|0.1
|0.01
|772.0
|516.5
|156811.47
|Nmdc
|68.77
|1.92
|2.87
|95.45
|59.7
|60461.33
|National Aluminium Company
|186.35
|-2.15
|-1.14
|263.1
|135.1
|34225.63
Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock recorded a low of ₹459.20 and reached a high of ₹465.15. This indicates a trading range of ₹5.95 for the day, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price closed the day at ₹460.20 - a 0.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 463.83 , 467.47 , 469.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 457.88 , 455.57 , 451.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 28.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹460.20, reflecting a slight drop of 0.08%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹460.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.52 and ₹464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.52
|10 Days
|429.54
|20 Days
|424.86
|50 Days
|433.69
|100 Days
|450.39
|300 Days
|454.37
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 27.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹461.20, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-tata-steel-hindalco-why-are-metal-stocks-rising-what-should-you-buy-from-the-sector-11742372633903.html
Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 463.65 and 459.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 459.9 and selling near hourly resistance 463.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.83
|Support 1
|460.28
|Resistance 2
|462.82
|Support 2
|459.72
|Resistance 3
|463.38
|Support 3
|458.73
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹461.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.52 and ₹464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 27.19% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹461.65, reflecting a decline of 0.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 464.1 & a low of 460.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 463.08 and 462.32 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.65
|Support 1
|459.9
|Resistance 2
|465.75
|Support 2
|458.25
|Resistance 3
|467.4
|Support 3
|456.15
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock experienced a low of ₹459.85 and reached a high of ₹465.15 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the stock.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for Vedanta up to midnight has decreased by 35.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹462.85, reflecting a decline of 0.65%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal potential further declines.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 464.57 and 462.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 462.67 and selling near hourly resistance 464.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.63
|Support 1
|463.08
|Resistance 2
|465.42
|Support 2
|462.32
|Resistance 3
|466.18
|Support 3
|461.53
Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.52
|10 Days
|429.54
|20 Days
|424.86
|50 Days
|433.69
|100 Days
|450.39
|300 Days
|454.37
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹463.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.52 and ₹464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 38.69% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹463.40, reflecting a drop of 0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 465.0 and 461.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 461.4 and selling near hourly resistance 465.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.57
|Support 1
|462.67
|Resistance 2
|465.68
|Support 2
|461.88
|Resistance 3
|466.47
|Support 3
|460.77
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of ₹464.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹468.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹468.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/vedantas-anil-agarwal-advocates-donald-trumps-drill-baby-drill-slogan-for-india-desh-ki-zarooraton-ke-liye-11742355768419.html
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price increased by 0.90% today, reaching ₹464, while its peers show a mixed performance. Companies like Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are experiencing declines, whereas Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|470.2
|33.6
|7.7
|807.0
|289.5
|198674.5
|Vedanta
|464.0
|4.15
|0.9
|527.0
|261.8
|181442.0
|Hindalco Industries
|696.3
|-1.4
|-0.2
|772.0
|516.5
|156474.38
|Nmdc
|67.49
|0.64
|0.96
|95.45
|59.7
|59335.98
|National Aluminium Company
|185.75
|-2.75
|-1.46
|263.1
|135.1
|34115.43
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 10.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹464.75, reflecting a decline of 1.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 464.0 & a low of 460.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.0
|Support 1
|461.4
|Resistance 2
|466.3
|Support 2
|459.1
|Resistance 3
|468.6
|Support 3
|457.8
Stock Picks: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, and DLF Ltd.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-picks-sagar-doshi-of-nuvama-suggests-dlf-vedanta-adani-ports-today-19-march-2025-11742356762062.html
Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.37%, reaching ₹461.55, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Companies like Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are seeing declines, whereas Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|445.95
|9.35
|2.14
|807.0
|289.5
|188428.1
|Vedanta
|461.55
|1.7
|0.37
|527.0
|261.8
|180483.96
|Hindalco Industries
|694.55
|-3.15
|-0.45
|772.0
|516.5
|156081.12
|Nmdc
|67.1
|0.25
|0.37
|95.45
|59.7
|58993.09
|National Aluminium Company
|186.1
|-2.4
|-1.27
|263.1
|135.1
|34179.71
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹463 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.52 and ₹464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 1.14%, currently trading at ₹465.10. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 69.71%, reaching ₹465.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.17%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|2.27%
|YTD
|3.5%
|1 Year
|69.71%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedantaowned-large-cap-metals-subsidiary-hindustan-zinc-fined-over-rs-10-lakh-by-bse-nse-for-this-reason-11742311903212.html
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.27
|Support 1
|452.52
|Resistance 2
|468.43
|Support 2
|444.93
|Resistance 3
|476.02
|Support 3
|440.77
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹460.85 & ₹449.10 yesterday to end at ₹459.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend