Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta closed today at 460.20, up 0.08% from yesterday's 459.85

11 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 459.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.20 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Highlights

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 450.60 and closed lower at 446.75. The stock reached a high of 460.85 and a low of 449.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 179,819.19 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a significant range, considering its 52-week high of 527 and a low of 261.80. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 259,358 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta has a 7.16% MF holding & 12.02% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.62% in to 7.16% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.45% in to 12.02% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Vedanta has a ROE of 29.56% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 13.73% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 40.00% & 46.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Financial performance

Vedanta has delivered a EPS degrowth of -3.84% & a revenue growth of 17.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1480220.00 cr which is 2.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 12.08% for revenue & 150.48% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 9.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.001
19 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.08%, reaching 460.20, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While National Aluminium Company shares are declining, others like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, and NMDC are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc454.217.64.03807.0289.5191913.99
Vedanta460.20.350.08527.0261.8179956.05
Hindalco Industries697.80.10.01772.0516.5156811.47
Nmdc68.771.922.8795.4559.760461.33
National Aluminium Company186.35-2.15-1.14263.1135.134225.63
19 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock recorded a low of 459.20 and reached a high of 465.15. This indicates a trading range of 5.95 for the day, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed today at ₹460.20, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹459.85

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price closed the day at 460.20 - a 0.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 463.83 , 467.47 , 469.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 457.88 , 455.57 , 451.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -28.59% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 28.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 460.20, reflecting a slight drop of 0.08%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:17 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹460.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹459.85

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 460.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.52 and 464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days442.52
10 Days429.54
20 Days424.86
50 Days433.69
100 Days450.39
300 Days454.37
19 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -27.14% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 27.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 461.20, reflecting a decline of 0.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 02:43 PM IST Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco...why are metal stocks rising? What should you buy from the sector?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-tata-steel-hindalco-why-are-metal-stocks-rising-what-should-you-buy-from-the-sector-11742372633903.html

19 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 463.65 and 459.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 459.9 and selling near hourly resistance 463.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.83Support 1460.28
Resistance 2462.82Support 2459.72
Resistance 3463.38Support 3458.73
19 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹461.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹459.85

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 461.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.52 and 464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -27.19% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 27.19% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 461.65, reflecting a decline of 0.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 464.1 & a low of 460.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 463.08 and 462.32 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.65Support 1459.9
Resistance 2465.75Support 2458.25
Resistance 3467.4Support 3456.15
19 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock experienced a low of 459.85 and reached a high of 465.15 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the stock.

19 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -35.41% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume for Vedanta up to midnight has decreased by 35.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 462.85, reflecting a decline of 0.65%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal potential further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 464.57 and 462.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 462.67 and selling near hourly resistance 464.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.63Support 1463.08
Resistance 2465.42Support 2462.32
Resistance 3466.18Support 3461.53
19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹463.10, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹459.85

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 463.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.52 and 464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.69% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 38.69% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 463.40, reflecting a drop of 0.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 465.0 and 461.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 461.4 and selling near hourly resistance 465.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.57Support 1462.67
Resistance 2465.68Support 2461.88
Resistance 3466.47Support 3460.77
19 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹464.50, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹459.85

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of 464.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 468.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 468.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Vedanta's Anil Agarwal advocates Donald Trump's ‘Drill Baby Drill’ slogan for India: ‘Desh ki zarooraton ke liye’

https://www.livemint.com/companies/vedantas-anil-agarwal-advocates-donald-trumps-drill-baby-drill-slogan-for-india-desh-ki-zarooraton-ke-liye-11742355768419.html

19 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price increased by 0.90% today, reaching 464, while its peers show a mixed performance. Companies like Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are experiencing declines, whereas Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc470.233.67.7807.0289.5198674.5
Vedanta464.04.150.9527.0261.8181442.0
Hindalco Industries696.3-1.4-0.2772.0516.5156474.38
Nmdc67.490.640.9695.4559.759335.98
National Aluminium Company185.75-2.75-1.46263.1135.134115.43
19 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.11% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Vedanta's trading volume has decreased by 10.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 464.75, reflecting a decline of 1.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 464.0 & a low of 460.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.0Support 1461.4
Resistance 2466.3Support 2459.1
Resistance 3468.6Support 3457.8
19 Mar 2025, 10:24 AM IST Stock Picks: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests DLF, Vedanta, Adani Ports today - 19 March 2025

Stock Picks: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, and DLF Ltd.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-picks-sagar-doshi-of-nuvama-suggests-dlf-vedanta-adani-ports-today-19-march-2025-11742356762062.html

19 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price increased by 0.37%, reaching 461.55, while its competitors are experiencing mixed performance. Companies like Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are seeing declines, whereas Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and up by 0.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc445.959.352.14807.0289.5188428.1
Vedanta461.551.70.37527.0261.8180483.96
Hindalco Industries694.55-3.15-0.45772.0516.5156081.12
Nmdc67.10.250.3795.4559.758993.09
National Aluminium Company186.1-2.4-1.27263.1135.134179.71
19 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹463, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹459.85

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 463 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.52 and 464.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 464.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 1.14%, currently trading at 465.10. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 69.71%, reaching 465.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.17%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months2.27%
YTD3.5%
1 Year69.71%
19 Mar 2025, 09:01 AM IST Vedanta-owned large-cap metals subsidiary fined over ₹10 lakh by BSE, NSE for THIS reason

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedantaowned-large-cap-metals-subsidiary-hindustan-zinc-fined-over-rs-10-lakh-by-bse-nse-for-this-reason-11742311903212.html

19 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.27Support 1452.52
Resistance 2468.43Support 2444.93
Resistance 3476.02Support 3440.77
19 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9696 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹446.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 460.85 & 449.10 yesterday to end at 459.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.