Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 496.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 484.35 and closed at 496.65, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 493.65 and a low of 476.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 192,195.1 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a robust trading volume of 315,865 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at 527, while the 52-week low is 249.3, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 5.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
20 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11869 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 315 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹496.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 493.65 & 476.6 yesterday to end at 492.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

