Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹484.35 and closed at ₹496.65, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹493.65 and a low of ₹476.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹192,195.1 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a robust trading volume of 315,865 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹527, while the 52-week low is ₹249.3, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 5.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 315 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹493.65 & ₹476.6 yesterday to end at ₹492.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend