Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 449.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at 449.85, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 458.20 and a low of 448.15. With a market capitalization of 177,352.60 crore, Vedanta's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 408,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.14%, currently trading at 453.60. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have experienced a significant increase of 69.71%, reaching 453.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.07%
3 Months0.1%
6 Months3.24%
YTD2.16%
1 Year69.71%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.68Support 1448.48
Resistance 2463.57Support 2443.17
Resistance 3468.88Support 3438.28
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8078 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹449.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 458.2 & 448.15 yesterday to end at 454.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

