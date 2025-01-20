Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at ₹449.85, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹458.20 and a low of ₹448.15. With a market capitalization of ₹177,352.60 crore, Vedanta's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 408,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹453.60. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have experienced a significant increase of 69.71%, reaching ₹453.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.07%
|3 Months
|0.1%
|6 Months
|3.24%
|YTD
|2.16%
|1 Year
|69.71%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.68
|Support 1
|448.48
|Resistance 2
|463.57
|Support 2
|443.17
|Resistance 3
|468.88
|Support 3
|438.28
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹458.2 & ₹448.15 yesterday to end at ₹454.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend