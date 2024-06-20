Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹453.85 and closed at ₹452.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹455.65 and the low was ₹446. With a market capitalization of ₹166,394.55 crore, the 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546,614 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹455.65 & ₹446 yesterday to end at ₹452.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend