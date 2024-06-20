Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 452.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 453.85 and closed at 452.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 455.65 and the low was 446. With a market capitalization of 166,394.55 crore, the 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 546,614 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16166 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 546 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹452.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 455.65 & 446 yesterday to end at 452.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

