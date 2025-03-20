Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta closed today at 470.75, up 2.29% from yesterday's 460.20

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹464.80 and closed at ₹459.85. The stock reached a high of ₹465.15 and a low of ₹459.20. With a market capitalization of ₹179,956.05 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹261.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 199,477 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta has delivered a EPS degrowth of -3.84% & a revenue growth of 17.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1480220.00 cr which is 2.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 12.08% for revenue & 150.48% in profit for the quarter 4.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.29%, reaching ₹470.75, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|456.4
|2.2
|0.48
|807.0
|289.5
|192843.56
|Vedanta
|470.75
|10.55
|2.29
|527.0
|261.8
|184081.51
|Hindalco Industries
|706.6
|8.8
|1.26
|772.0
|516.5
|158789.03
|Nmdc
|68.81
|0.04
|0.06
|95.45
|59.7
|60496.5
|National Aluminium Company
|190.65
|4.3
|2.31
|263.1
|135.1
|35015.38
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock experienced a low of ₹460.45 and reached a high of ₹475 today. This range indicates a volatility in the stock price, with potential opportunities for traders and investors to capitalize on the fluctuations within the trading day.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price closed the day at ₹470.75 - a 2.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 477.02 , 483.28 , 491.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 462.47 , 454.18 , 447.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has surged by 79.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹470.75, reflecting an increase of 2.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A rise in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹470.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹469.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.80
|10 Days
|434.74
|20 Days
|425.99
|50 Days
|433.63
|100 Days
|450.11
|300 Days
|454.15
Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 88.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹470.85, reflecting a rise of 2.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 473.1 & a low of 470.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 471.03 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 469.57 & 467.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|472.23
|Support 1
|469.63
|Resistance 2
|473.97
|Support 2
|468.77
|Resistance 3
|474.83
|Support 3
|467.03
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 6.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹472.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹469.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has surged by 82.88% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹472.20, reflecting an increase of 2.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 476.57 and 465.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 465.37 and selling near hourly resistance 476.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|474.48
|Support 1
|471.03
|Resistance 2
|476.47
|Support 2
|469.57
|Resistance 3
|477.93
|Support 3
|467.58
Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock experienced a low of ₹460.45 and reached a high of ₹475. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹14.55 throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance within the day's market conditions.
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has increased by 51.04% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹473.05, reflecting a rise of 2.79%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 474.5 & a low of 463.3 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|476.57
|Support 1
|465.37
|Resistance 2
|481.13
|Support 2
|458.73
|Resistance 3
|487.77
|Support 3
|454.17
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|442.80
|10 Days
|434.74
|20 Days
|425.99
|50 Days
|433.63
|100 Days
|450.11
|300 Days
|454.15
Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of ₹463.83 & second resistance of ₹467.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹469.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹469.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume is down by 5.17% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹465, reflecting a decrease of 1.04%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to identify market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decline in price with significant volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 467.68 and 462.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 462.18 and selling near hourly resistance 467.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.23
|Support 1
|462.68
|Resistance 2
|468.32
|Support 2
|461.22
|Resistance 3
|469.78
|Support 3
|459.13
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of ₹463.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹467.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹467.47 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price increased by 0.81% today, reaching ₹463.95, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are experiencing declines, whereas Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.55% and 0.59%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|447.65
|-6.55
|-1.44
|807.0
|289.5
|189146.4
|Vedanta
|463.95
|3.75
|0.81
|527.0
|261.8
|181422.45
|Hindalco Industries
|701.4
|3.6
|0.52
|772.0
|516.5
|157620.47
|Nmdc
|68.6
|-0.17
|-0.25
|95.45
|59.7
|60311.87
|National Aluminium Company
|187.5
|1.15
|0.62
|263.1
|135.1
|34436.84
Vedanta Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 8.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
Vedanta Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has decreased by 23.87% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹464.25, reflecting a decline of 0.88%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 465.95 & a low of 460.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|467.68
|Support 1
|462.18
|Resistance 2
|469.57
|Support 2
|458.57
|Resistance 3
|473.18
|Support 3
|456.68
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta's share price increased by 0.30% today, reaching ₹461.60, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are experiencing declines, Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.71% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|447.45
|-6.75
|-1.49
|807.0
|289.5
|189061.9
|Vedanta
|461.6
|1.4
|0.3
|527.0
|261.8
|180503.51
|Hindalco Industries
|700.65
|2.85
|0.41
|772.0
|516.5
|157451.93
|Nmdc
|68.2
|-0.57
|-0.83
|95.45
|59.7
|59960.19
|National Aluminium Company
|187.65
|1.3
|0.7
|263.1
|135.1
|34464.39
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹462.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹457.88 and ₹463.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹457.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹460.20. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have appreciated by 72.72%, reaching ₹460.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.3%
|3 Months
|-1.47%
|6 Months
|2.73%
|YTD
|3.62%
|1 Year
|72.72%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.83
|Support 1
|457.88
|Resistance 2
|467.47
|Support 2
|455.57
|Resistance 3
|469.78
|Support 3
|451.93
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 9.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹465.15 & ₹459.20 yesterday to end at ₹460.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend