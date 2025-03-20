Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta closed today at 470.75, up 2.29% from yesterday's 460.20

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 07:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : Vedanta stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 460.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Highlights

Vedanta Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 464.80 and closed at 459.85. The stock reached a high of 465.15 and a low of 459.20. With a market capitalization of 179,956.05 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 261.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 199,477 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Vedanta has delivered a EPS degrowth of -3.84% & a revenue growth of 17.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1480220.00 cr which is 2.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 12.08% for revenue & 150.48% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.001
20 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.29%, reaching 470.75, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc456.42.20.48807.0289.5192843.56
Vedanta470.7510.552.29527.0261.8184081.51
Hindalco Industries706.68.81.26772.0516.5158789.03
Nmdc68.810.040.0695.4559.760496.5
National Aluminium Company190.654.32.31263.1135.135015.38
20 Mar 2025, 05:34 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock experienced a low of 460.45 and reached a high of 475 today. This range indicates a volatility in the stock price, with potential opportunities for traders and investors to capitalize on the fluctuations within the trading day.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed today at ₹470.75, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹460.20

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price closed the day at 470.75 - a 2.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 477.02 , 483.28 , 491.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 462.47 , 454.18 , 447.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:45 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 79.43% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has surged by 79.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 470.75, reflecting an increase of 2.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A rise in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:11 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹470.95, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹460.20

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 470.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 469.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days442.80
10 Days434.74
20 Days425.99
50 Days433.63
100 Days450.11
300 Days454.15
20 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 88.20% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has increased by 88.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 470.85, reflecting a rise of 2.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 473.1 & a low of 470.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 471.03 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 469.57 & 467.58 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1472.23Support 1469.63
Resistance 2473.97Support 2468.77
Resistance 3474.83Support 3467.03
20 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹472.65, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹460.20

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 472.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 469.78. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 01:48 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 82.88% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Vedanta's trading volume has surged by 82.88% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 472.20, reflecting an increase of 2.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 476.57 and 465.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 465.37 and selling near hourly resistance 476.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1474.48Support 1471.03
Resistance 2476.47Support 2469.57
Resistance 3477.93Support 3467.58
20 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Live Updates: Today, Vedanta stock experienced a low of 460.45 and reached a high of 475. This range indicates a fluctuation of 14.55 throughout the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance within the day's market conditions.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 51.04% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has increased by 51.04% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 473.05, reflecting a rise of 2.79%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 474.5 & a low of 463.3 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1476.57Support 1465.37
Resistance 2481.13Support 2458.73
Resistance 3487.77Support 3454.17
20 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days442.80
10 Days434.74
20 Days425.99
50 Days433.63
100 Days450.11
300 Days454.15
20 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹469.50, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹460.20

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of 463.83 & second resistance of 467.47 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 469.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 469.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -5.17% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vedanta's trading volume is down by 5.17% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 465, reflecting a decrease of 1.04%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to identify market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, whereas a decline in price with significant volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 467.68 and 462.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 462.18 and selling near hourly resistance 467.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1466.23Support 1462.68
Resistance 2468.32Support 2461.22
Resistance 3469.78Support 3459.13
20 Mar 2025, 11:24 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹464.55, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹460.20

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vedanta has surpassed the first resistance of 463.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 467.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 467.47 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:11 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta's share price increased by 0.81% today, reaching 463.95, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are experiencing declines, whereas Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.55% and 0.59%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc447.65-6.55-1.44807.0289.5189146.4
Vedanta463.953.750.81527.0261.8181422.45
Hindalco Industries701.43.60.52772.0516.5157620.47
Nmdc68.6-0.17-0.2595.4559.760311.87
National Aluminium Company187.51.150.62263.1135.134436.84
20 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -23.87% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Vedanta has decreased by 23.87% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 464.25, reflecting a decline of 0.88%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 465.95 & a low of 460.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1467.68Support 1462.18
Resistance 2469.57Support 2458.57
Resistance 3473.18Support 3456.68
20 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta's share price increased by 0.30% today, reaching 461.60, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are experiencing declines, Hindalco Industries and National Aluminium Company are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.71% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc447.45-6.75-1.49807.0289.5189061.9
Vedanta461.61.40.3527.0261.8180503.51
Hindalco Industries700.652.850.41772.0516.5157451.93
Nmdc68.2-0.57-0.8395.4559.759960.19
National Aluminium Company187.651.30.7263.1135.134464.39
20 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹462.80, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹460.20

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 462.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 457.88 and 463.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 457.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at 460.20. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have appreciated by 72.72%, reaching 460.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.3%
3 Months-1.47%
6 Months2.73%
YTD3.62%
1 Year72.72%
20 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.83Support 1457.88
Resistance 2467.47Support 2455.57
Resistance 3469.78Support 3451.93
20 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9506 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹459.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 465.15 & 459.20 yesterday to end at 460.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.