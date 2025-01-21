Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹458.65 and closed lower at ₹454.25. The stock reached a high of ₹464 and a low of ₹451.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹180,047.80 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 427,086 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.02
|Support 1
|453.17
|Resistance 2
|471.63
|Support 2
|445.93
|Resistance 3
|478.87
|Support 3
|440.32
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 12.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 427 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹464 & ₹451.75 yesterday to end at ₹460.4. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend