Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹450 and closed at ₹448.45. The stock reached a high of ₹478.8 and a low of ₹449.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹174,563.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹506.85 and the low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,538,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|483.45
|Support 1
|453.6
|Resistance 2
|496.15
|Support 2
|436.45
|Resistance 3
|513.3
|Support 3
|423.75
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 33.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15850 k
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 89.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1538 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹448.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹478.8 & ₹449.1 yesterday to end at ₹448.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend