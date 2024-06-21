Explore
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 448.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 450 and closed at 448.45. The stock reached a high of 478.8 and a low of 449.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 174,563.08 crore. The 52-week high was 506.85 and the low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,538,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 09:06:38 AM IST

Vedanta Group shines on D-Street! Mcap surges by ₹2.2 lakh crore so far in FY25; board approves fundraising via NCDs

The market capitalisation of the Vedanta Group surged by over 2.2 lakh crore between March 28 and June 20, 2024, according to stock exchange data.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vedanta-group-shines-on-d-street-hindutan-zinc-vedanta-ltd-add-over-rs-2-2-lakh-crore-in-mcap-so-far-in-fy25-11718899377275.html

21 Jun 2024, 09:06:38 AM IST

Chandan Taparia's recommendations: How to trade IDFC Bank, Vedanta, Exide Ind shares on June 21?

Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy on June 21. These are IDFC Bank, Vedanta, and Exide Industries.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparias-recommendations-how-to-trade-idfc-bank-vedanta-exide-ind-shares-on-june-21-11718892004536.html

21 Jun 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1483.45Support 1453.6
Resistance 2496.15Support 2436.45
Resistance 3513.3Support 3423.75
21 Jun 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 33.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4334
    Buy3332
    Hold4543
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1122
21 Jun 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15850 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 89.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1538 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:00:43 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹448.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 478.8 & 449.1 yesterday to end at 448.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

