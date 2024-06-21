Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹450 and closed at ₹448.45. The stock reached a high of ₹478.8 and a low of ₹449.1 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹174,563.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹506.85 and the low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,538,285 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The market capitalisation of the Vedanta Group surged by over ₹2.2 lakh crore between March 28 and June 20, 2024, according to stock exchange data.
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy on June 21. These are IDFC Bank, Vedanta, and Exide Industries.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|483.45
|Support 1
|453.6
|Resistance 2
|496.15
|Support 2
|436.45
|Resistance 3
|513.3
|Support 3
|423.75
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 33.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 89.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1538 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹478.8 & ₹449.1 yesterday to end at ₹448.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend