LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 460.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.