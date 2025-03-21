Explore
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 460.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 465 and closed slightly lower at 460.20. The stock reached a high of 475 and a low of 460.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 184,081.51 crore, Vedanta’s performance reflects its position in the market, while its 52-week range shows a high of 527 and a low of 261.80. The BSE volume recorded was 262,942 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:37:45 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 472.8 & a low of 468.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1472.22Support 1467.97
Resistance 2474.63Support 2466.13
Resistance 3476.47Support 3463.72
21 Mar 2025, 10:11:06 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1477.02Support 1462.47
Resistance 2483.28Support 2454.18
Resistance 3491.57Support 3447.92
21 Mar 2025, 08:33:45 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.001
21 Mar 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9506 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04:58 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹460.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 475 & 460.45 yesterday to end at 470.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

