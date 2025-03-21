Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹465 and closed slightly lower at ₹460.20. The stock reached a high of ₹475 and a low of ₹460.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹184,081.51 crore, Vedanta’s performance reflects its position in the market, while its 52-week range shows a high of ₹527 and a low of ₹261.80. The BSE volume recorded was 262,942 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 472.8 & a low of 468.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|472.22
|Support 1
|467.97
|Resistance 2
|474.63
|Support 2
|466.13
|Resistance 3
|476.47
|Support 3
|463.72
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|477.02
|Support 1
|462.47
|Resistance 2
|483.28
|Support 2
|454.18
|Resistance 3
|491.57
|Support 3
|447.92
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹475 & ₹460.45 yesterday to end at ₹470.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend