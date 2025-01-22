Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 460.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 465.55 and closed at 460.40, experiencing a high of 467.70 and a low of 453. The market capitalization stood at 177,294.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. Trading volume on the BSE was 278,472 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.83%, currently trading at 450.15. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have experienced a significant increase of 71.38%, reaching 450.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.41%
3 Months4.21%
6 Months4.36%
YTD2.13%
1 Year71.38%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.52Support 1448.77
Resistance 2473.03Support 2443.53
Resistance 3478.27Support 3434.02
22 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 14.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7506 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹460.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 467.7 & 453 yesterday to end at 453.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

