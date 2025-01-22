Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹465.55 and closed at ₹460.40, experiencing a high of ₹467.70 and a low of ₹453. The market capitalization stood at ₹177,294.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. Trading volume on the BSE was 278,472 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.83%, currently trading at ₹450.15. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have experienced a significant increase of 71.38%, reaching ₹450.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.41%
|3 Months
|4.21%
|6 Months
|4.36%
|YTD
|2.13%
|1 Year
|71.38%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.52
|Support 1
|448.77
|Resistance 2
|473.03
|Support 2
|443.53
|Resistance 3
|478.27
|Support 3
|434.02
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 14.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹467.7 & ₹453 yesterday to end at ₹453.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend