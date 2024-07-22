Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was ₹452.15 at open and ₹451.45 at close, with a high of ₹454.55 and a low of ₹438.15. The market cap stood at ₹163193.16 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 795454 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|449.63
|Support 1
|433.38
|Resistance 2
|460.07
|Support 2
|427.57
|Resistance 3
|465.88
|Support 3
|417.13
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 7.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 795 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹454.55 & ₹438.15 yesterday to end at ₹439.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.