Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -2.58 %. The stock closed at 451.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was 452.15 at open and 451.45 at close, with a high of 454.55 and a low of 438.15. The market cap stood at 163193.16 cr. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 795454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1449.63Support 1433.38
Resistance 2460.07Support 2427.57
Resistance 3465.88Support 3417.13
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 7.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy3333
    Hold4443
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
22 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27661 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 795 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹451.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 454.55 & 438.15 yesterday to end at 439.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

