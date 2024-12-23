Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened and closed at ₹492.2, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹494.5 and a low of ₹475.55, with a total BSE volume of 302,543 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹186,319.6 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta has seen a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|489.08
|Support 1
|470.63
|Resistance 2
|501.02
|Support 2
|464.12
|Resistance 3
|507.53
|Support 3
|452.18
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 8.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 315 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹494.5 & ₹475.55 yesterday to end at ₹477.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.