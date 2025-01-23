Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 453.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 455 and closed slightly lower at 453.9. The stock reached a high of 455.85 and a low of 439 during the day. With a market capitalization of 176,356.60 crore, Vedanta's share performance reflects a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 558,891 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7396 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹453.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 455.85 & 439 yesterday to end at 451.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

