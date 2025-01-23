Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹455 and closed slightly lower at ₹453.9. The stock reached a high of ₹455.85 and a low of ₹439 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹176,356.60 crore, Vedanta's share performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 558,891 shares for the day.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹455.85 & ₹439 yesterday to end at ₹451.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend