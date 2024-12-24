Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹480.8 and closed at ₹477.5, experiencing a high of ₹484.7 and a low of ₹468.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹184,738.4 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta reached a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.3. The BSE reported a trading volume of 507,101 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|481.93
|Support 1
|465.93
|Resistance 2
|491.22
|Support 2
|459.22
|Resistance 3
|497.93
|Support 3
|449.93
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 9.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 507 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹484.7 & ₹468.5 yesterday to end at ₹473.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.