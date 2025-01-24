Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹451.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹451.25. The stock reached a high of ₹452.45 and a low of ₹442.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,74,403.60 crore, Vedanta's share performance reflects its volatility, given the 52-week high of ₹527 and low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 224,782 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|451.63
|Support 1
|441.88
|Resistance 2
|456.82
|Support 2
|437.32
|Resistance 3
|461.38
|Support 3
|432.13
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 16.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.45 & ₹442.55 yesterday to end at ₹446.4. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend