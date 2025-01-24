Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 451.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 451.55 and closed slightly lower at 451.25. The stock reached a high of 452.45 and a low of 442.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,74,403.60 crore, Vedanta's share performance reflects its volatility, given the 52-week high of 527 and low of 249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 224,782 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1451.63Support 1441.88
Resistance 2456.82Support 2437.32
Resistance 3461.38Support 3432.13
24 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 16.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
24 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7404 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹451.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 452.45 & 442.55 yesterday to end at 446.4. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

