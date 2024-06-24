Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹460.85 and closed at ₹469.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹471.5, while the lowest was ₹459.15. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹173,356.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 379,909 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -348.05%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vedanta indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend. This may lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹459.15 and the high price was ₹471.50.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.10% lower than yesterday
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vedanta traded as of 12 AM is 52.10% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹464.8, a decrease of 1.1%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price drops.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta reached a peak of 471.5 and a bottom of 466.1 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 468.43 and 466.82, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|469.87
|Support 1
|464.47
|Resistance 2
|473.38
|Support 2
|462.58
|Resistance 3
|475.27
|Support 3
|459.07
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|457.64
|10 Days
|452.09
|20 Days
|456.31
|50 Days
|413.98
|100 Days
|342.54
|300 Days
|291.48
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹469.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹471.5 & ₹459.15 yesterday to end at ₹469.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend