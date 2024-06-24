Explore
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 469.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 460.85 and closed at 469.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 471.5, while the lowest was 459.15. The market capitalization of the company stood at 173,356.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 379,909 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:14:12 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -348.05%

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vedanta indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend. This may lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03:14 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 459.15 and the high price was 471.50.

24 Jun 2024, 12:49:11 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.10% lower than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vedanta traded as of 12 AM is 52.10% lower than the previous day, with the price at 464.8, a decrease of 1.1%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price drops.

24 Jun 2024, 12:36:23 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta reached a peak of 471.5 and a bottom of 466.1 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 468.43 and 466.82, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1469.87Support 1464.47
Resistance 2473.38Support 2462.58
Resistance 3475.27Support 3459.07
24 Jun 2024, 12:24:56 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:23:19 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days457.64
10 Days452.09
20 Days456.31
50 Days413.98
100 Days342.54
300 Days291.48
24 Jun 2024, 12:10:38 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹469.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 471.5 & 459.15 yesterday to end at 469.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

